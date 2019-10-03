× Man who posted bond for Kalin Sunde wants his money back

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Pewaukee man who posted bond for the woman accused in a highway standoff, stabbing a K-9 officer, and cutting off her GPS monitor, is now asking for a refund.

Kalin Sunde was released from custody on Aug. 12. Eleven days after posting bond, Sunde allegedly cut off her GPS bracelet — and was on the run for several days.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the judge reinstated $90,000 of that cash bond.

Sunde is due back in court for her sentencing on Oct. 25.