Man who posted bond for Kalin Sunde wants his money back

Posted 6:19 pm, October 3, 2019, by

Kalin Sunde

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Pewaukee man who posted bond for the woman accused in a highway standoff, stabbing a K-9 officer, and cutting off her GPS monitor, is now asking for a refund.

Kalin Sunde was released from custody on Aug. 12. Eleven days after posting bond, Sunde allegedly cut off her GPS bracelet — and was on the run for several days.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the judge reinstated $90,000 of that cash bond.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Sunde is due back in court for her sentencing on Oct. 25.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.