MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Thursday, Oct. 3 that it has responded to four probable overdose deaths in the last six hours.

MCMEO has responded to four probable OD deaths in the last six hours. None of the deaths appear related. Autopsies are scheduled for tomorrow. #doseofrealityWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 3, 2019

In a tweet, the medical examiner indicated none of the deaths appear to be related — and that autopsies are scheduled for Friday.