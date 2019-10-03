× MPS launches black and Latino young men mentoring lunches at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE– The Black and Latino Male Achievement Department in Milwaukee Public Schools on Thursday, Oct. 3 kicked off its monthly mentoring program serving nearly 250 young men and spanning seven high schools at the Fiserv Forum.

According to a press release, black and Latino male students in MPS will have an opportunity to enjoy lunch with Black and Latino male mentors while engaging in conversation on topics and areas to help them be successful academically, socially and emotionally.

Started in fall, 2017, the First Thursday Mentor Luncheon program started with two sites and 60 students; now in the 2019-20 school year, it has grown to seven schools and serve nearly 250 students.