October 3
-
October 2
-
Florida teen accused of trying to have parents killed in murder-for-hire plot ordered to remain in detention
-
Man dies trying to save girl swept into Lake Michigan, police say
-
Wisconsin man charged in death of missing Missouri woman
-
Boy with GoPro finds body of woman who disappeared in 1992 on way to wedding
-
-
Hot Chicago weekend off to violent start, with 19 shot
-
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Oct. 1-2
-
‘It’s mind-blowing:’ Residents in Lake Geneva overwhelmed by flooding
-
Utah man charged with murder in Mackenzie Lueck’s killing
-
‘Couldn’t have gone any better:’ Wisconsin National Guard members rescued hiker at Devil’s Lake
-
-
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Sept. 12-13
-
CNN and The New York Times to co-host next Democratic presidential debate
-
Motorcyclist ejected, killed, after striking vehicle on Highway C in Salem Lakes