× Protesters from Voces de la Frontera let their voices be heard outside FPC meeting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) meeting on Thursday evening, Oct. 3 was met by protesters from Voces de la Frontera.

The group is taking aim at the Milwaukee Police Department’s standard operating procedures in regards to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Voces wants the FPC to call a special meeting and consider recommendations related to MPD’s police for assisting ICE. The group says it comes down to trust with the Milwaukee Police Department.

“You’ll see an increase in crime numbers because immigrants who are targets of crime won’t report it or won’t help in investigations and people are here because they want that trust they don’t want that ability to confide,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces.

“Policy doesn’t reduce crime. It doesn’t reduce fear. Interaction between the community and police reduces fear and it reduces crime,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. “And that’s my goal. And my doors are open with any community and any community group to work together in the different geographic areas to reduce that fear and reduce that crime.”

The protest comes after MPD’s assistance in a recent ICE arrest. Authorities arrested Jose De La Cruz-Espinosa on the city’s south side last month. ICE requested the help of Milwaukee police after ICE agents say De La Cruz-Espinosa refused to get out of a car during a traffic stop. Milwaukee police say they assisted because of a warrant, not De La Cruz-Espinosa’s immigration status.