Say cheese! Motion-activated dashcam captures priceless look on prowler’s face

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A picture can say a thousand words -- especially this one.

The woman who owns the dash camera that captured the look on the suspect's face lives in Beaverton, Oregon. She did not want to talk on camera because the suspect who broke into her car is still out there.

It was a neighbor who discovered her car's door was wide open. Prowlers had been picking through the parking lot -- checking for unlocked doors.

Here's what happened. A notification came to the owner's phone that someone was in her car. The camera is activated by motion. After about ten seconds, the camera's light comes on. That light caught the suspect a little off guard -- and he and his friends bolted from the scene.

The owner of the car indicated nothing was missing.