Semi enters median, flips onto side on Highway 41 to avoid collision with another vehicle

Posted 6:57 am, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59AM, October 3, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A crash involving a semi-tractor shut down a portion of Highway 41 in Washington County early Thursday morning, Oct. 3. It happened around 2:25 a.m. near County Highway K in the Town of Addison.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a semi-tractor trailer lying on its side, partially in the median and in the southbound traffic lanes of Highway 41. The truck driver was not injured.

In order to facilitate clean up and towing, portions of Highway 41 southbound had to be shut down. The left lane was shut down for approximately three hours. A full closure of Highway 41 southbound started at approximately 5:00 a.m. and continues.

The incident remains under investigation, however, initial evidence revealed that the driver of the semi-tractor was northbound, and swerved off road to avoid collision with another vehicle. The semi then entered the median, and flipped onto its side, partially into the southbound lanes.

