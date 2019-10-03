Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man in Door County

Posted 10:02 pm, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09PM, October 3, 2019

Donald Pardonner

DOOR COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Donald Pardonner.

Pardonner is missing from Liberty Grove in Door County. He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 driving a black 2005 Honda CRV with license B0RNFR on Grove Road. The vehicle’s rear spare tire has no cover. It is not known which direction of travel he was headed. Pardonner has no cellphone.

Pardonner is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall, weighing 164 lbs with blue eyes, white hair, beard, wears glasses. It is not know what clothing Pardonner was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Door County Sheriff’s Office at 920-746-2416.

