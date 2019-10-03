Stroll through a Jack O’Lantern wonderland at The Hallow at Phantom Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKWONAGO -- The Hallow at Phantom Lake promises to be an unforgettable place this Halloween. That's where Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of all the fun.

About The Hallow at Phantom Lake (website)

Be one of the first to stroll through our family friendly Jack O'Lantern wonderland! Over 1000 hand carved illuminated pumpkins adorn our enchanted forest trails covered in pixie dust. From black cats and broomsticks to spiders and hooting owls, The Hollow promises to stir the imagination and rekindle the nostalgia of the season. Discover the mystery and wonder of our unique Jack O'Lantern art installations against the back drop of nature by night. Those with a keen eye just might catch a glimpse of the phantom of the lake!

