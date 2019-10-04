× 45-year-old man taken into custody following police pursuit in Glendale

GLENDALE — A 45-year-old Glendale man was taken into custody early Friday morning, Oct. 4 following a police pursuit.

Police say the pursuit began after officers attempted to stop a vehicle with expired plates in the City of Glendale. The vehicle fled eastbound on Silver Spring Driver — and continues south on N. Lake Drive.

Officers were in pursuit of the vehicle for approximately 2.97 miles.

The vehicle came to stop in a dead-end on N. Larkin Street — where the driver was taken into custody.

He was later transported to the Criminal Justice Facility on charges of fleeing/eluding, resist/obstructing and a VOP warrant.