Bond set at $1M for suspect in fatal cemetery shooting in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. — Bond is set at $1 million for a Wisconsin man suspected of killing a woman and injuring two other people in a shooting at a cemetery.

The 64-year-old suspect from Schofield appeared in court Friday. Police are recommending initial charges of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The shooting happened Thursday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. Police say the suspect is a former cemetery employee.

Police say a 52-year-old Wausau woman was killed. A 60-year-old Wausau man is in critical condition while a 70-year-old Wausau woman is stable. Their names were not released.

Officials say a handgun was recovered at the cemetery. Police say a suspicious fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Schofield before the shooting is connected to the crime.

