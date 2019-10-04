Celebrate the astounding and impossible worlds of science fiction at Discovery World

MILWAUKEE -- Sci-Fi characters are taking over Discovery World! Brian Kramp spent the morning with a first look at Sci-Fi Family Day.
About Sci-Fi Family Day (website)
Celebrate the astounding and impossible worlds of science fiction. Explore virtual reality and LEGO creations. Make sci-fi themed projects in the Kohl’s Design It! Lab. There will be art and artists, toys, incredible lightsaber battles, and a whole lot more.
This is a day of family fun! See magnificent costumes, props, and displays while interacting with your favorite characters from the sci-fi world! Get into the sci-fi spirit by dressing up in costume!*
Confirmed participants include:
-
501st Legion – Wisconsin Garrison
-
SE Wisconsin R2 Builders Group
-
E.D.G.E. of Orion
-
Beyer Beware
-
Concealed Realms
-
Copper Chicken
-
crafted.
-
Custom Processes Unlimited
-
Fernwood Designs
-
Gilbane Media Studo
-
Heroes Alliance
-
Kenosha LEGO Users Group
-
MagneTag
-
Midwinter Gaming Convention
-
MilRAWkee Alt. AND Mad Propz 3D
-
Milwaukee Krampus Eigneheit
-
Milwaukee Time Lords
-
Quixotronic
-
Ron Dunn Art
-
The Rustic Huntress
-
USS Wisconsin – STARFLEET