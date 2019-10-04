Celebrate the astounding and impossible worlds of science fiction at Discovery World

MILWAUKEE -- Sci-Fi characters are taking over Discovery World! Brian Kramp spent the morning with a first look at Sci-Fi Family Day.

About Sci-Fi Family Day (website)

Celebrate the astounding and impossible worlds of science fiction. Explore virtual reality and LEGO creations. Make sci-fi themed projects in the Kohl’s Design It! Lab. There will be art and artists, toys, incredible lightsaber battles, and a whole lot more.

This is a day of family fun! See magnificent costumes, props, and displays while interacting with your favorite characters from the sci-fi world! Get into the sci-fi spirit by dressing up in costume!*

Confirmed participants include:

  • 501st Legion – Wisconsin Garrison

  • SE Wisconsin R2 Builders Group

  • E.D.G.E. of Orion

  • Beyer Beware

  • Concealed Realms

  • Copper Chicken

  • crafted.

  • Custom Processes Unlimited

  • Fernwood Designs

  • Gilbane Media Studo

  • Heroes Alliance

  • Kenosha LEGO Users Group

  • MagneTag

  • Midwinter Gaming Convention

  • MilRAWkee Alt. AND Mad Propz 3D

  • Milwaukee Krampus Eigneheit

  • Milwaukee Time Lords

  • Quixotronic

  • Ron Dunn Art

  • The Rustic Huntress

  • USS Wisconsin – STARFLEET

