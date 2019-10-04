Celebrate the astounding and impossible worlds of science fiction at Discovery World

MILWAUKEE -- Sci-Fi characters are taking over Discovery World! Brian Kramp spent the morning with a first look at Sci-Fi Family Day.

About Sci-Fi Family Day (website)

Celebrate the astounding and impossible worlds of science fiction. Explore virtual reality and LEGO creations. Make sci-fi themed projects in the Kohl’s Design It! Lab. There will be art and artists, toys, incredible lightsaber battles, and a whole lot more.

This is a day of family fun! See magnificent costumes, props, and displays while interacting with your favorite characters from the sci-fi world! Get into the sci-fi spirit by dressing up in costume!*