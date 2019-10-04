Driver extricated, transported by Flight for Life after crashing into tree in Mequon
MEQUON — One person was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life Friday, Oct. 4 following a crash in Mequon. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on N. Farmdale Road near Mequon Road.
The accident involved a minibus used for medical transport. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Officials say the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The driver had to be extricated.
He was transported by Fight for Life.
43.227236 -88.032255