Greenfield police pursuit ends with PIT maneuver, car slamming into tree

GREENFIELD — One person was injured following a police pursuit early Friday, Oct. 4 that started in Greenfield — and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police officials, an officer initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on S. 27th Street near Abbott Avenue. The vehicle fled from officers.

Less than one minute into the pursuit, the officer performed a PIT maneuver, ending the pursuit. The vehicle struck a tree near S. 20th Street and Grange Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. .

