FOX6 High School Blitz Week 7 Highlights

After the chaos from the weather last week which caused postponements and delays, we find week 7 calming. The fall feeling factoring in on this Friday night making for a very competitive week 7. Welcome to the FOX6 High School Blitz where playoff positioning begins in earnest.

In the Classic 8 it's Arrowhead and Catholic Memorial meeting up. Warhawks driving in the 3rd down 14-3. On 4th and short, Tommy Darrow putting a pretty pass just over the shoulder for Robert Smydon and they get within 4 at 14-10. A short field greets the Crusaders, Luke Fox taking advantage with the perfect pass to Alex Oechsner, the lead back up to 11. No quit in Arrowhead and again on 4th down Josh Neilson getting the final yard for the score. The two point conversion makes it 21-18. But the Crusaders are able to run out the clock.

They're neighbors and they're rivals and this week, they both come in with 2-2 records in the East Central standings. Campbellsport traveling next door to Kewaskum makes this backyard brawl, this week's High School Blitz game of the week. Kewaskum takes this one 28 to 6.

In the Greater Metro, 4-1 Brookfield Central going across town to 4-1 Brookfield East. Spartans down seven, Sam McGath finding Donavan Hunt who performs the juggling act before the catch, tying the game at 14 in the 3rd. The Lancers make a move in the 4th, Max Hawkins has nobody open, so he tucks it and run in from 19 yards out, 21-14. A little later, they put it out of reach when Cam Devine sees daylight and runs 61 yards for 6. 28 to 14 Brookfield Central.

In the Woodland West, Pius trying to put a wrench in the spokes of New Berlin West. But the Vikings have other plans, already up 6-0, Matthew Ewens goes 12 yards to make it 13-0. Their defense doing its part too, the sack setting up Ewens who takes the ball 34 yards on this carry for another score. Vikings beat Pius 56 to 0.

In the North Shore, Nicolet's playoff hopes still alive hosting Cedarburg. Wyatt Hart trying to douse them, taking it in from 2 yards out to give the Bulldogs a lead. The Knights look to have an answer on Carson Trimborn's pass to Jeremy Kobe. But a penalty negates it. Cedarburg would take over a little later and Jake Leair connects with Drew Biber, 14-0 Bulldogs. Cedarburg downs Nicolet 45 to 29.

To the Midwest Classic conference, St. Francis hosting Kenosha Christian Life. The Eagles with a big play early, Travis Lucas recovering the muffed punt.. but they can't capitalize. The Mariners do take advantage of their opportunity, Carter Elleson dumping the ball to Ismeal Bastardo and he won't be denied. All St. Francis in this one, 38 to 0.

In the City, Milwaukee Madison and Pulaski each looking for their first win. Kalondus Hudson looks to have Madison rolling finding Williams Davis for 36 yards, but the drive stalls. Pulaski looks to Flavio Ricardo and he comes through, running 48 yards for the score. Pulaski wins 48 to 8.