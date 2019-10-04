FOX6 News earns 32 nominations from the Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards
MILWAUKEE — We at FOX6 News are incredibly proud of the work we do. We strive to be the best in Milwaukee television news because you, our viewers, matter.
On Friday evening, Oct. 4, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its annual Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award nominations ceremony. FOX6 News was honored with 32 nominations in 2019. They are listed by category below.
- Investigative Single Story
- Day Care Loophole
- Serious News Feature
- Unfriended
- Light News Feature/Series
- A Monumental Quest
- On A Mission From Santa
- Beer Barrel Bowlers
- Arts/Culture/Entertainment News Report/Series
- Things That Go Ding
- Crime News Report/Series
- Wisconsin’s Most Wanted
- One Night, Two OWIs
- Environment News Report/Series
- The Last Straw
- Health/Science News Report/Series
- Forever Young
- The Next Chapter
- Bedside Baritone
- The Broken Heart Workout
- Human Interest News Report/Series
- Eder Flag
- Politics/Government News Report/Series
- The Open Secret of “Open” Records
- Military News Report/Series
- Full Circle: A Ring’s Journey Back Home
- Feast of Crispian
- News Report/Series: Sports
- It’s Just A Game
- Godzilla Power
- News Report/Series: Weather
- Storm Chasing
- Informational/Instructional Program/Special/Series/Feature/Segment
- Contact 6
- Interactivity
- School Bus Inspection Database
- News Anchor
- Mary Stoker Smith
- Program Correspondent/Narrator/Performer
- Carl Deffenbaugh
- General Assignment Reporter
- Jonathon Gregg
- Investigative Reporter
- Amanda St. Hilaire
- Editor-News
- Jonathon Gregg
- Andrew Konkle
- Mickie Leach
- Photographer
- Andrew Konkle
- Writer-News
- Leeann Watson – The Next Chapter
- Carl Deffenbaugh – Things That Go Ding
43.038902 -87.906474