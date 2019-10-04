× FOX6 News earns 32 nominations from the Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards

MILWAUKEE — We at FOX6 News are incredibly proud of the work we do. We strive to be the best in Milwaukee television news because you, our viewers, matter.

On Friday evening, Oct. 4, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its annual Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award nominations ceremony. FOX6 News was honored with 32 nominations in 2019. They are listed by category below.

Investigative Single Story Day Care Loophole

Serious News Feature Unfriended

Light News Feature/Series A Monumental Quest On A Mission From Santa Beer Barrel Bowlers

Arts/Culture/Entertainment News Report/Series Things That Go Ding

Crime News Report/Series Wisconsin’s Most Wanted One Night, Two OWIs

Environment News Report/Series The Last Straw

Health/Science News Report/Series Forever Young The Next Chapter Bedside Baritone The Broken Heart Workout

Human Interest News Report/Series Eder Flag

Politics/Government News Report/Series The Open Secret of “Open” Records

Military News Report/Series Full Circle: A Ring’s Journey Back Home Feast of Crispian

News Report/Series: Sports It’s Just A Game Godzilla Power

News Report/Series: Weather Storm Chasing

Informational/Instructional Program/Special/Series/Feature/Segment Contact 6

Interactivity School Bus Inspection Database

News Anchor Mary Stoker Smith

Program Correspondent/Narrator/Performer Carl Deffenbaugh

General Assignment Reporter Jonathon Gregg

Investigative Reporter Amanda St. Hilaire

Editor-News Jonathon Gregg Andrew Konkle Mickie Leach

Photographer Andrew Konkle

Writer-News Leeann Watson – The Next Chapter Carl Deffenbaugh – Things That Go Ding

