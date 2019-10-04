From a magical monster to a warning for parents: Movie man shares his real reviews

Posted 11:04 am, October 4, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Mount Everest and somewhere over the rainbow are just a few places the movies can transport you to this weekend. Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee with family-friendly flicks you'll find in theaters.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.