MILWAUKEE -- Mount Everest and somewhere over the rainbow are just a few places the movies can transport you to this weekend. Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee with family-friendly flicks you'll find in theaters.
From a magical monster to a warning for parents: Movie man shares his real reviews
-
Family-friendly flicks you’ll find in theaters this weekend
-
Summer is winding down: The family-friendly flicks you can see before school starts
-
Movie critic talks about family-friendly flicks both at home and in the theaters
-
Attention parents: A movie about middle schoolers is more than meets the eye
-
Spider-Man is swinging across the pond on a new adventure
-
-
Live action remakes: Was the new version of ‘The Lion King’ a roaring success?
-
‘Could not feel better:’ Former infielder/outfielder Bill Hall to retire as a Milwaukee Brewers player
-
‘We’re off to see the Wizard:’ The Wizard of Oz is celebrating its 80th anniversary
-
Paul Wise pleads not guilty, bound over for trial in assault, arson case
-
‘They were run down:’ Cameras capture 75-year-old mother, son, struck by truck near 19th and Grant
-
-
MACC Fund’s 1st-ever celebrity softball game raises $102K to help beat childhood cancer
-
They’re creepy and they’re kooky: An ‘Addams Family’ giveaway and spooky game
-
JJ Hardy, Rickie Weeks, Trevor Hoffman to be inducted into Wall of Honor at Miller Park