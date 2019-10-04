× Kenosha police investigate ‘series of threats’ written on bathroom wall at Lincoln Middle School

KENOSHA –The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a series of threats written on the bathroom wall at Lincoln Middle School. The preliminary investigation found no evidence of a credible threat to the school, students, or community.

According to police, on Sept. 29, Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 staff reported handwritten threats found in the bathroom indicating that there was a bomb in the school.

Kenosha police officers responded to check the school grounds and investigate. Students were temporarily evacuated during each incident but returned to class once the buildings were deemed safe.

The Police Department and KUSD staff are working together to identify the offender, ensure the students’ safety, and eliminate further incidents.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. You may remain anonymous if you wish or utilize the Crime Stopper hotline 262-656-7333.