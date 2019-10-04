MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to The Riverside Theater on Oct. 4

MILWAUKEE -- You've seen them on FOX's hit show MasterChef Junior.  Evan Estrada and Jasmine Stewart join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the MasterChef Live Tour that's making a stop in Milwaukee.

The first-ever multi-city tour will feature Jasmine (Season Five Winner), Evan (Season Six Fan Favorite), Malia (Season Seven Finalist) and Matthew (Season Seven Fan Favorite). It kicked off Thursday, October 3 in Joliet, IL.

About MasterChef Junior Live! (website)

Something tasty is heading to your hometown!  Don’t miss this year’s newest hit tour – MasterChef Junior Live!

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to The Riverside Theater on October 4th. This all-new production brings the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to you LIVE! Featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past MasterChef Junior all-stars and fan favorites, Q&A sessions, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.  Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live!  It’s a recipe guaranteed for a good time!

