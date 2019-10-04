Microsoft unveiled several new devices at an event this week in New York City

Posted 9:34 am, October 4, 2019, by

NEW YORK CITY -- Microsoft unveiled several new devices at an event this week in New York City --including an upcoming smartphone. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.