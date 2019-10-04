NEW YORK CITY -- Microsoft unveiled several new devices at an event this week in New York City --including an upcoming smartphone. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.
Microsoft unveiled several new devices at an event this week in New York City
-
Microsoft teases new foldable phone and unveils AirPods rival
-
A hands on look at Samsung’s new watch, laptop and tablet
-
New York plans to deal with its rat problem by drowning them in booze
-
Milwaukee Fashion Week: Details on hottest looks and what it takes to put on the event
-
2 New York women plead guilty in plot to commit terror attack in US
-
-
New York City police officer shot and killed in the Bronx
-
100 protesters calling for the shutdown of ICE arrested in New York City
-
Reporters shown gross new rat trap amid New York City rodent ‘crisis’
-
CNN and The New York Times to co-host next Democratic presidential debate
-
NYC subway scare suspect charged
-
-
You can now be fined up to $250,000 if you call someone an ‘illegal alien’ in New York City
-
NYPD officer accused of choking Eric Garner 5 years ago has been fired
-
New Zealand firefighters perform powerful haka to honor 9/11 first responders