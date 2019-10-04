Plymouth PD: Search ongoing for man who may have jumped into Mullet River to retrieve dog

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Police Department is searching for 63-year-old Kevan McClintock near the Mullet River. This, after they believe he entered the water on Thursday, Oct. 3 to retrieve his dog.

Officials say around 1 p.m. Thursday, police in Plymouth received a report of a missing person. The family reports the 63-year-old man had last been seen by the Mullet River in downtown Plymouth at 12:30 a.m. His dog had jumped into the river and he went to retrieve the animal. The dog was later found by a friend.

Police say no one saw Kevan enter the water — and initially it was presumed that he had gone to a local tavern.

Later that morning, the friend who retrieved the dog became more concerned as it was learned Kevan’s car was still in the downtown area. The family checked his residence and other locations he may have gone to, and he was not located.

The Plymouth Police Department immediately started an investigation into the missing person complaint.

The focus of their search has been along the river. The Plymouth Police Department requested the assistance of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Drone Team and a helicopter from the Wisconsin National Guard to check the river on Thursday.

Search teams did experience difficulties due to the high-water levels and a fast-moving current. The Plymouth Fire Department also searched the river banks by foot.

The search efforts are ongoing — utilizing experienced drone teams to cover a much larger area than they can on foot. Water levels have not receded since Thursday and continue to be hamper search efforts.

