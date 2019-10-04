3 shot, wounded while sitting in vehicle near 38th and Cherry in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Thursday night, Oct. 2 near 38th and Cherry. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, there were four individuals seated in a vehicle when an unknown suspect(s) approached the vehicle and fired shots -- causing non-life threatening injuries to three of the four vehicle occupants.

One victim is 19 years old and the other two are 20. The three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fourth occupant in the vehicle did not suffer any injury.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.