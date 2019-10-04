× Police: Students report seeing man with gun chase school bus in Kenosha

KENOSHA –The Kenosha Police Department is currently investigating a weapons complaint involving a school bus occupied by children. Police say there is no current threat to students.

According to police, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 officers responded to Whittier Elementary School for a report that students saw an unknown male chase the bus on foot and point a gun.

The bus route passed through Indian Trail High School and Mahone Middle School stops before arriving at Whittier Elementary School. The students then reported the incident to KUSD staff.

Due to the time delay and conflicting student accounts, officers also responded to Indian Trail High School and Mahone Middle School to ensure there was no threat there.

Officers confirmed that there was not an incident at either school.

The investigation led officers to the area of Highway 50 and 60th Avenue — where an independent witness was located. The witness reported a suspicious male in the area at about the time the bus passed through. The investigation is ongoing.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior in the area of 75th Street and 60th Avenue to the dispatch center. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Police Department at 262-656-1234.