‘Pray for the best:’ Searchers scour river for missing man who may have jumped in to save his dog

PLYMOUTH, Wis. -- A dog jumps into the Mullet River in Plymouth. Police say it's likely the dog's owner went into the water to save his pup. Now that man has been missing since early Thursday morning. Search teams are battling high waters during their efforts to find this man.

On Friday afternoon, Oct. 4, dive teams have been cleared to go into the Mullet River to continue their search. Police say a Greenbush man likely went into the river, trying to save his dog. Today, that dog is alive -- but its owner is nowhere to be found.

Above ground, along the Mullet River, a Blackhawk Chopper overlooks a search operation. Down below, crews scour the riverbanks on foot.

"We don't actually have confirmation that he went into the water," said Christopher Ringel, Plymouth Police Deputy Chief. "There's a presumption that he did."

On Friday, Plymouth police searched for 63-year-old Kevan McClintock, a resident of Greenbush. Police say McClintock went missing around 12:30 Thursday morning after his dog jumped into the water. McClintock's dog was found safe about a block away, but its owner has yet to turn up.

"The water's not clear right now," said Ringel.

The search has drawn multiple agencies to the quiet town, including the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department and the National Guard. High water and a rushing current created challenges for rescuers looking for some clarity.

"With all the water, the banks are saturated," said Ringel. "It's muddy, it's slippery, the water is moving rather quickly. It can whisk you away quicker than you might be able to save yourself."

As efforts continue in the air, on the ground and underwater, McClintock's family, friends and the community are hoping for answers.

"We're a small, tight-knit community, so everybody's thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," said Ringel. "We always pray for the best and we pray it's not going to be the worst."