× State orders those at homeless encampment in Milwaukee to ‘gather and remove’ their property

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given notices to those staying at a Milwaukee homeless encampment known as “Tent City” to remove themselves and their property by the end of this month.

The notices were delivered on Friday, Oct. 4 at the encampment under the Marquette Interchange in Milwaukee. It reads as follows:

“You are hearby given notice to move off the Wisconsin Department of Transportation right of way per Wisconsin State Statute 86.025 which states that camping on highways is unlawful. As of the date you received and or this notice was posted you have until October 31, 2019 to gather and remove your property.”

The notice goes on to say “shelter and homeless services are available through outreach teams in the Milwaukee area.”

The area near 6th and Clybourn is home to several dozen people. As FOX6 News learned in August (see related story below), the Milwaukee Rescue Mission was among those trying to find the right balance in helping those living in the tents. The Milwaukee Rescue Mission works with other organizations to help pass out hygiene products to those in need. They have room for people in need at their shelter, which is located near 17th and Kilbourn.