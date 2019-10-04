Tip from FOX6 News viewer leads to arrest of suspected serial garage burglar in St. Francis

Serial burglary suspect caught on camera

ST. FRANCIS — A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody at his home in Milwaukee, suspected of being responsible for a recent rash of garage burglaries in St. Francis and Milwaukee.

St. Francis police say an anonymous tip from a FOX6 News viewer led to the arrest after our story aired on Thursday evening, Oct. 3.

Officials anticipate charges will be filed against the suspect in the coming days.

