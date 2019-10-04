Traffic shift and overnight freeway closures: Upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Jason with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

The project team is preparing for an upcoming traffic shift to the west between Ryan Road and College Avenue, closing the Rawson Avenue I-94 WEST (NB) ramps long-term and Drexel Avenue Ramps I-94 WEST (NB) ramps for 30-days. The following freeway closures are required for this traffic shift. Please note that all closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Rawson Avenue to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for traffic switch prep work.

Detour:

Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the closure.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2019

Ramp Closures:

Rawson Avenue I-94 WEST (NB) ramps are scheduled to close long-term by 9:30 p.m. until late 2019.

Drexel Avenue I-94 WEST (NB) ramps are scheduled to close long-term by 9:30 p.m. for 30-days.

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be shifted to the west onto the new concrete pavement between Ryan Road and College Avenue.

Detour:

Travelers can use College Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the closure.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to set sign columns.

Detour:

Travelers can use College Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the closure.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 - THURSDAY OCTOBER 10, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from County G to WIS 20 is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closures from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to prepare for the upcoming traffic switch.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, WIS 20, and the frontage roads to get around the closure.

OTHER AREA PROJECTS:

*Project: I-41 Project Cable Guard (Washington County)

Project Overview: This project is approximately 22 miles from the I-41/I-45 split in Washington County to the Dodge County Line and will include cable barrier installation, bridge reconstruction, base patching, and milling and paving. Project completion is scheduled for late fall 2020.

Beginning the week of October 7: Travelers can expect to see daytime lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday until late November.

Work taking place in 2019:

I-41 NB/SB from WIS 144 to County K This closure is for cable barrier grading and installation

I-41 NB/SB from WIS 33 to County D This closure is for median crossover construction. The crossover will be constructed this year and used in 2020 for reconstruction of two bridges.



WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9-10, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Ryan Road is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set sign columns.

Detour: