Video shows fiery crash involving Johnsonville semi that shut down portion of I-43 in July

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Friday, Oct. 4 released video showing a fiery crash involving a Johnsonville semi that happened Sunday night, July 14. It happened around 9 p.m., shutting down I-43 in both directions at North Avenue.

Glowing flames illuminated the dark interstate, shutting down the interstate in both directions after a Johnsonville semi driver's tire blew. The semi was headed south on I-43 when the accident happened.

According to authorities, the semi slid against the median wall, becoming engulfed in flames -- striking a light pole and another vehicle in the process. That light pole blocked the northbound lanes, with debris scattered in all directions.

Fortunately, the Johnsonville truck was empty, a company spokeswoman confirmed, adding that the driver was able to bring the truck to a stop and exited prior to the truck and trailer becoming engulfed in flames.

The semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Johnsonville spokeswoman said he was later released