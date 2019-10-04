CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers watches the flight of his three run home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Vote now! Brewers’ Christian Yelich named a finalist for the 2019 Hank Aaron Award
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and reigning MVP Christian Yelich is in need of your help.
Yelich has been named a finalist for the 2019 Hank Aaron Award — which recognizes the most outstanding offensive performer in each league — National and American.
Cast your votes for Yelich by CLICKING HERE. Vote now through Wednesday, Oct. 9.
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 01: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during batting practice prior to the National League Wild Card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. Aaron and a panel of fellow Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.