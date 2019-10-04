× Which signs do you like more? Feedback sought on Milwaukee Bike/Walk Sign Plan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) and Milwaukee County Parks need your feedback on the Milwaukee Bike/Walk Sign Plan. The purpose of the plan is to help people biking and walking more easily navigate the city’s bike network and the Oak Leaf Trail.

A survey has been created to get feedback on sign designs for both on-street bikeways, such as bike lanes, and off-street trails. The survey will be open through Monday, Oct. 21 — and will guide the final sign design.

CLICK HERE to take the Milwaukee Bike/Walk Sign Plan survey

Officials say the Milwaukee Bike/Walk Sign Plan will result in a unified design for wayfinding signs and sign plans for 15 miles of high-priority routes.