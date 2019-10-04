Woman allegedly posed as teacher, tried to kidnap 4-year-old California boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A parent dropping off her child at Cooper Elementary School in Vacaville, California noticed something strange Thursday morning.

"I just went in to take him to class and I came out to my vehicle and the principal and everybody were outside," Misty Gifford told KTXL.

Vacaville Police Lt. Mark Donaldson said officers were called out for reports of a woman displaying erratic and concerning behavior.

Police later arrested the woman, identified as 56-year-old Aileen Caringal, on several charges including kidnapping and trespassing.

"She was taking pictures of cars and of people in the area. Then, at one point, she attempted to open a car door as a parent was dropping off their child," Donaldson said.

Officers said Caringal grabbed the hand of a 4-year-old boy who was walking with a stepparent before trying to leave the campus.

Donaldson said when the stepparent confronted Caringal, she falsely identified herself as a teacher at the school.

"She began to call him by the first name of 'Brian,' which is not the child's name," the lieutenant told KTXL.

Lt. Donaldson said the stepparent was able to grab the boy away, shortly before Caringal was arrested at her home across the street on Christine Drive.

"Before police got here, our principal, Tina Ahn, is truly the person that made sure the situation and everybody was OK and felt safe, especially our parents and our students," Vacaville Unified School District Spokesperson Elaine Kong said.

Nick Wilson, who lives next door to Caringal, said the woman also approached his granddaughter while her mother dropped her off at school.

"She came fairly close to my daughter and then she put her on the other side of her," Wilson said.

Police officials said they are seeking a bail enhancement due to how close to the school Caringal lives, and they are working with the Vacaville Unified School District to obtain a restraining order against her.

"In my personal opinion, when someone is like that, they don't know what they're doing," Wilson said.