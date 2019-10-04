‘Wow factor:’ Bucks, Intel team up to give fans new 360-degree experience at Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks should be on the lookout for some new game experiences being introduced this season at Fiserv Forum. The new technology gives Bucks enthusiasts a 360-degree of home games.

"It gives you another wow factor from Fiserv Forum," said Robert Cordova, Milwaukee Bucks Chief Technology Officer.

The Bucks and Intel Sports announced on Friday, Oct. 4 a partnership -- launching an immersive media experience for fans. It is called Intel True View.

Thirty-eight high definition cameras now surround the interior of Fiserv Forum.

"Now they can view all these plays and all the maneuvering from a 360 view," Cordova said.

Fans can feel what it is like to be on the court -- or watch the game through the eyes of the players.

This cutting-edge technology will be available in the area, on TV, and the Bucks social media channels. It is expected to be active with the start of the Bucks' first regular-season home game.

Bucks officials also say displays inside Fiserv Forum will also be more exciting.

"A lot more graphics kind of showing cool ways for stats for the players, the players will come alive on the screens," Cordova said.

The goal is to personalize the game for fans. The hope is it will also have a positive impact on the Bucks' performance.