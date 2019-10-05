TOPSHOT - People pray and pay their respects at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart (background) in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019. - US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans and Democrats to agree on tighter gun control and suggested legislation could be linked to immigration reform after two shootings left 30 people dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem. "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted as he prepared to address the nation on two weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio. "We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
2 wounded in El Paso Walmart attack remain hospitalized
EL PASO, Texas — Two adults who were wounded in an Aug. 3 shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people remain hospitalized.
The El Paso Times reports that Mario De Alba, from Chihuahua, Mexico, is receiving treatment at the University Medical Center of El Paso and that an unknown patient remains at Del Sol Medical Center.
A family member of De Alba’s told the newspaper he has trouble walking due to his injuries.
A Del Sol Medical Center spokeswoman said she couldn’t reveal the name of the patient who’s there due to privacy protections.
Patrick Crusius was indicted last month in the shooting. According to an arrest warrant, he told police that he was targeting Mexicans. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.