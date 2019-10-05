American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to host Walk to Fight Suicide in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Gina Orlando and Andy Riggs stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, Oct. 5 to talk about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The group is hosting a Walk to Fight Suicide next weekend, Oct. 13.

About American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (website)

Each year, suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined. Yet suicide prevention doesn't receive anywhere near the funding as other leading causes of death. It's up to Walkers like us to make a difference. Together we can change the conversation about mental health and put a stop to this tragic loss of life.

