Annual Sista Strut 3K raises awareness about breast cancer in the African-American community

MILWAUKEE -- Dozens of people in pink strutted through downtown Milwaukee for the eighth annual Sista Strut. Christina spent Saturday morning, Oct. 5 learning about the walk that supports breast cancer awareness in the African-American community.

We STRUT with our heads held high for Sistas who are in the battle, those who have fought, and those who have won! It's more than a walk; it's a movement to save the lives of our Sistas.

Breast Cancer statistics for Milwaukee women of color are staggering. The V100.7 Sista Strut unites the community and raises awareness about the disease and early detection. We'll talk about the resources available and what to do if breast cancer is detected with the hope of ultimately finding the cure. The V100.7 Sista Strut is a walk celebrating breast cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those we've lost. It's a promise to inform, educate, and support breast cancer awareness in the Milwaukee area during October (Breast Cancer Awareness month). Join us!

V100.7 also welcomes our special guest Mary Stoker Smith from FOX 6!

We celebrate those women who are Survivors and invite Survivors to stop in the Children's Community Health Plan Survivor Area located inside the Marcus Performing Arts Center.