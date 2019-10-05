‘Deep to my heart:’ Sista Strut transforms downtown Milwaukee into a sea of pink for breast cancer awareness

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of people in pink strutted through downtown Milwaukee for the eighth annual Sista Strut. The walk supports breast cancer awareness.

“We make sure we come out and do it every year for her now going forward,” said Gail Rodgers, who was walking for a friend.

Dozens of people in pink strutted their stuff through downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 5. Many were honoring loved ones whose lives are touched by breast cancer.

“This is real deep to my heart, to be out here to support her and this event for all women who are battling this crazy disease,” said Paula Brookens, who was walking with her sorority.

The sea of pink was all for Sista Strut. The 3K breast cancer charity walk brings awareness to the importance of breast cancer screenings. It encourages people to take advantage of resources that prevent, detect and treat breast cancer.

“Inspiring, uplifting, that I can be here and help support what they’re going through,” said Brookens.

The walk talked about breast cancer’s effects on the African-American community. It’s a disease that hits close to home for two women who are walking for a friend who passed away from breast cancer two years ago.

“Smiling down on us,” said Rodgers. “We did this with her the year before she passed.”

“Being with all the different people and just so show our support to the ones that are battling it,” said Marsha Johnson, who’s walking for her friend.

The strutters crossing the start line hope each stride is one step closer to finding a cure.

“Women coming together to support each other,” said Brookens.

Fox6’s own Mary Stoker Smith co-hosted the event and says it’s something she loves to be a part of.