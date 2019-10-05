× Drug bust: 2 in custody after Racine deputy finds 122.5g of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop

RACINE — A Milwaukee woman and a Chicago man are in custody following a drug bust traffic stop. The incident happened Friday, Oct. 4.

According to officials, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was monitoring traffic for speeding violations on I-41 NB at STH 20 when he saw a car driving 81 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour construction zone with construction workers present and actively working. A traffic stop was initiated, and the deputy spoke with the occupants. He noticed a strong smell of fresh marijuana coming from the car.

The driver, a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman, and her passenger, a 36-year-old Chicago man were removed from the car. A subsequent search of the car and its occupants resulted in locating 122.5 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl and 7.1 grams of marijuana on the woman’s person.

Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Racine County Jail. The woman is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin (>50 grams), possession of marijuana and obstructing for providing a fake name. She was also issued a speeding citation and an operating without a valid driver’s license citation. She’s being held on a $50,400 bond.

The man is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin (>50 grams) as a repeat drug offender and possession of marijuana as a repeat drug offender. He’s being held on a $55,000 bond.