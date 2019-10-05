‘I’m hanging in:’ ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek offers update on Stage 4 pancreatic cancer battle

OTTAWA, Ontario — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, back home in Canada, on Friday, Oct. 4 made an appearance at his alma mater, the University of Ottawa, where he sat down for a discussion with Lisa LaFlamme, chief anchor and senior editor for CTV. They discussed a variety of subjects, including his battle with cancer.

Lisa LaFlamme: “How are you feeling, Alex?”

“I’m hanging in,” said Trebek. “So we’re back on the chemo, and we’ll see if the numbers go down, and if they do, they can’t keep doing it forever, of course. I’ll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose.”

Lisa LaFlamme: “Is it better knowing what to expect because you’ve been through, or is it harder?”

“Well, in some ways, it’s easier because now, I know the day after chemo, my eyesight gets messed up a little, and the next day after that, I start getting pains in my joints,” said Trebek.

In March, Trebek disclosed that he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.