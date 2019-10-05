× ‘It’s beautiful:’ Greendale Veterans Memorial opens to public after 6 years of planning

GREENDALE — After six years, the Greendale Veterans Memorial became a reality on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The memorial opened to the public at the corner of Broad Street and Southway.

The plan faced some opposition in the beginning from village officials, which is why it took so long to complete.

Now that it’s open, organizers said it should be experienced by everyone, not just vets.

“It’s beautiful,” said Tim Baranzyk, Greendale Veterans Memorial Committee. “We’ve had veterans that come during the day, but a lot of them come during the night and just stare at the flag. That’s what this is all about you know? America. USA.”

The memorial features six granite panels representing the six branches of the military and also has an interactive kiosk that tells stories of veterans from the area.

