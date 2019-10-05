Man charged in random, fatal stabbing in Greenfield committed for mental health treatment

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Greenfield man prosecutors said fatally stabbed an innocent man in a random attack on Aug. 27 was ordered committed for mental health treatment after he was found incompetent to proceed in the case against him during a court hearing Friday, Oct. 4.

Amando Lang, 19, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Ben Christianson.

During Lang’s court hearing, he was ruled incompetent based on a doctor’s report, and the case against him was suspended. It was determined with treatment, Lang is likely to become competent within 12 months. He was committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, with reports due to the court at three months, six months, nine months, and 30 days before the expiration of the commitment order.

According to a criminal complaint, Lang offered a statement to police after his arrest. The complaint said Lang spoke of, “The man at Speedway,” and said, “Basically what happened is, that man was a criminal.”

Lang said, “This man was going to try to murder my family and (expletive).”

Lang added, in part:

“I went and told him in the call, ‘You sat there and tried breaking into my door again. I’m going to meet you at Speedway where you work and do your dirty (expletive) to the (expletive) government. Meaning, you are a criminal, and I’m going to sit there and I’m going to shank you in your neck with my (expletive) innuendo. So this man was thinking, “Oh, I have a 99% chance of killing him, right?” Which is me. Which, I’m not up there. I’m here now. I’m living. I killed him, right?” “So basically, I went to the sidewalk. I sat there and walked all the way down there. I slipped my innuendo, put it through his (expletive) neck, watched his (expletive) neck bleed out putrid (expletive) blood, knowing I had a 99% chance of dying.” “Which I am officially known as FBI cop.” “So basically, when I killed him, I ran all the way home. I got arrested. Which, I’m here right now. And, you know, I’ll beat my case.”

The complaint said Lang described the weapon he used as an automatic knife.

Those documents also detailed the moment Lang’s mother was allowed to speak with her son in custody. It said as she was escorted into the interview room, Lang said, “I had to kill that man, Mom. I had to kill that (expletive) man.”

A search warrant obtained by FOX6 News said a week before the stabbing, Lang sent a Snapchat message to a friend, saying he was, “Trying to smell death.”

The day of the stabbing, authorities said they found numerous weapons, including knives, box cutters, razor blades, and bloodstains in Lang’s apartment. Police said that evidence that linked Lang to the brutal killing of Christianson, who was stabbed around noon on Aug. 27 while doing contract work for Verizon near 60th and Armour in Greenfield — collecting soil samples as an employee of Ramaker & Associates, based in Sauk City.

The complaint said a witness working to provide aid to Christianson at the scene told police she saw someone in all black running northbound over the expressway overpass.

Prior to the stabbing, police said Lang was caught on camera wearing dark clothing — moving through the area — making his way toward 60th and Armour.

Lang was arrested at his home near 61st and Cold Spring that same day.

According to police, this was a random attack. Christianson, who had no connection to Lang, was stabbed in the neck.

“It’s kind of disturbing, to say the least,” said Michael Davis, Greenfield resident.

Police said Lang’s sister told them Lang left around noon on Aug. 27 and returned about 20 minutes later — giving her a look she described as, “His look for when he has done something wrong.” She said he carries weapons around, including swords, knives, and a BB gun. She said as he leaves the house, he often says he’s, “Going to go out and kill people.”

Lang was once photographed by a neighbor wielding a sword.

Lang’s mother told police her son struggles with autism and anger issues and had stopped taking his medication.

Christianson would have turned 50 years old on Labor Day. His mother, Jane Christianson, issued the following statement to FOX6 News:

“It is ironic that Ben’s life was ended where he loved being — outdoors — doing what he loved, his job. Ben lived his almost 50 years fully; skiing, fishing, working and camping with his buddies.”