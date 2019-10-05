× More than 1 million Harbor Freight pocketknives recalled due to stabbing hazard

CALABASAS, Calif. — Tool aficionados, beware.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 1.1 million of their Gordon Folding Knives, a popular pocketknife with a blade that folds into the handle.

Company officials reported Friday, Oct. 4 that the locking mechanism on the knives can fail to engage when extending the blade — creating a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax,” the company said on the CPSC website.

Officials reported seven incidents where the knife failed to lock, resulting in six laceration injuries, four of which required medical attention.

The tools were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide between July 2008 and July 2019.