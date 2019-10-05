× Police: 26-year-old man shot, wounded near Teutonia and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday night, Oct. 4 near Teutonia Avenue and Clarke Street.

It happened just before midnight.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening and noted he was not being cooperative with investigators.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation, and police were seeking the shooter.