Police: 4 homeless men killed in New York, apparently while they slept

NEW YORK — Four homeless men in Manhattan have been killed — and a fifth injured — in what investigators believe were attacks that began while they were sleeping, New York City police said Saturday.

A suspect — a 24-year-old man who investigators believe also is homeless — is in custody, New York police Detective Annette Shelton said.

Investigators believe the victims, found early Saturday in at least three locations in or near Lower Manhattan, were hit with a metal object as they slept, Shelton said.

Police were scouring the crime scenes Saturday morning. Details about what led to the attacks weren’t immediately available.

The grisly discoveries began around 2 a.m., when a man’s body and an 49-year-old injured man were found in or near a building in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, according to police.

The injured man was taken to a Manhattan hospital in critical condition, Shelton said.

Three dead men were found later Saturday morning along Broadway — two near 17th Street and another elsewhere, Shelton said.