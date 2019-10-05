Police: Driver arrested after 2 men suffered life-threatening injuries in crash at 51st and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near 51st Street and Fairmount Avenue early Saturday, Oct. 5.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., the 29-year-old man who was arrested disregarded a stop sign while headed south on 51st Street. His vehicle struck a vehicle headed west on Fairmount. Two men in that vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver who was arrested was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said charges were being referred to the district attorney.

An investigation was ongoing.

PHOTO GALLERY