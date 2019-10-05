Police: Driver arrested after 2 men suffered life-threatening injuries in crash at 51st and Fairmount

Posted 2:04 pm, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06PM, October 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near 51st Street and Fairmount Avenue early Saturday, Oct. 5.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., the 29-year-old man who was arrested disregarded a stop sign while headed south on 51st Street. His vehicle struck a vehicle headed west on Fairmount. Two men in that vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver who was arrested was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said charges were being referred to the district attorney.

An investigation was ongoing.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.