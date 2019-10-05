× South Carolina firefighter struck by semi and killed while helping victim at crash scene

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina firefighter died after he was hit by a semi while helping the victim of a car crash.

Lexington County Fire Service engineer Paul Quattlebaum and a partner were headed to a medical call Friday afternoon, Oct. 4 when they came upon a crash scene. When they stopped to help, a semi hit Quattlebaum.

He received medical care at the scene and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

“When you lose someone like an emergency responder, it’s tough on everyone,” Harrison Cahill of Lexington County Fire Service told CNN affiliate WACH. “His loss is felt greatly throughout the Lexington County Fire Service community as well as the emergency services here in Lexington County, including 911 and EMS.”

Quattlebaum was a 22-year veteran of the Lexington County Fire Service and served as a U.S. Marine prior to that.

“Paul faithfully served the residents and visitors of Lexington County throughout his career,” said Mark Davis, fire chief.

In 2018, 82 firefighters died while on duty, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported, including firefighters who died from medical issues and during training activities.