TMZ: Botham Jean's neighbor, who testified against Amber Guyger, killed in drive-by shooting

DALLAS — Botham Jean’s neighbor, who testified against Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot Jean in his own apartment, was fatally shot Friday night, Oct. 4, TMZ reported Saturday.

According to TMZ, Joshua Brown was discovered Friday night in Dallas after what appeared to be a drive-by shooting, according to local reports. TMZ reported officers found Brown on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Turtle Creek.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw a silver, four-door sedan speeding through the parking lot of the complex after the shots rang out. No suspects or motives were immediately identified. Police did not publicly identify the victim, but TMZ reported an attorney for Botham’s family that it was, in fact, Brown, who died from his injuries at a hospital.

Brown’s death came two days after Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Jean in his own apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below. Guyger didn’t appear to show much reaction, at least from the angle of a live camera stream, as the judge read the jury’s sentence. It came a day after the jury convicted her of murder in the September 2018 killing of Jean. The basic facts of the unusual shooting were not in dispute throughout the trial. Guyger, returning from a long shift that night, entered Jean’s fourth-floor apartment and shot him. He had been eating a bowl of ice cream before she fired. Guyger said she parked on the wrong floor and mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was directly below his, and mistook him for a burglar. In the frantic 911 call played repeatedly during the trial, Guyger said, “I thought it was my apartment,” nearly 20 times. Her lawyers argued that the identical physical appearance of the apartment complex from floor to floor frequently led to tenants going to the wrong apartments. But prosecutors questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place. They also asked why she didn’t call for backup instead of walking into the apartment if she thought she was being burglarized and suggested she was distracted by sexually explicit phone messages she had been exchanging with her police partner, who was also her lover. The shooting drew widespread attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers. During the trial, Brown testified about what he saw and heard that night, saying he never heard Guyger shout any commands that a police officer would normally shout at a suspect.

According to TMZ, some people took to social media in utter outrage in the wake of Brown’s killing — with some calling it retaliation, revenge, and even assassination. None of that has been proven, but folks were running with the theories nonetheless.

Dallas police said an investigation was underway.