× Wisconsin faces off against Kent State at Camp Randall; Badgers lead 7-0

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers are taking on the Kent State Golden Flashes Saturday morning, Oct. 5 at Camp Randall. The Badgers are currently undefeated, and the Golden Flashes are 2-2. In the first quarter, the Badgers lead the Gold Flashes 7-0.

Jonathan Taylor is in for six ❗️ TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN‼️@JayT23 gets the Badgers on the board first scoring from six yards out#OnWisconsin || #JT23 pic.twitter.com/SsWDKVyUlh — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 5, 2019

Jonathan Taylor scored the first touchdown for the Badgers in the first quarter from six yards out. The extra point was good, and the score was 7-0.