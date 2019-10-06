× 36-year-old Sheboygan man dead following crash in Village of Kohler

VILLAGE OF KOHLER — A 36-year-old Sheboygan man is dead following a crash in the Village of Kohler Saturday evening, Oct. 5.

According to police, the Kohler Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highland Drive south of State Highway 23 around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck heading southbound traveled from the traffic lane, over the curb and onto a grass median where it struck a tree.

Despite life-saving efforts, the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Sheboygan man, was declared deceased at the scene. The operator’s name is not being released until proper notification of family members.

Excessive speed and intoxicant consumption are among the potential factors that are being investigated as the cause of the crash.