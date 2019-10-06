Battle in Big D: Packers, Cowboys meet at AT&T Stadium; Packers lead 7-0

October 6, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys talks before a game with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

DALLAS —  The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when they visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 6. Kickoff for the game is set for 3:25 p.m. — and it’s a game you can see only on FOX6.

Both the Packers and Cowboys enter week 5 of the NFL season with 3-1 marks. According to Packers.com, Green Bay leads the regular-season series with Dallas, 15-13, while the two teams have each won four games against each other in the postseason. The Packers have won seven of the last eight contests — and including the playoffs, Green Bay is 3-0 against Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander got a big pick for the Pack — and soon, RB Aaron Jones ran the ball into the end zone to get the Packers on the board. Green Bay led Dallas 7-0.

