Customers evacuated after fire at IHOP in Racine; no injuries

RACINE — Firefighters were called out to a fire at IHOP on Durand Avenue near Elwood Drive Sunday, Oct. 6 following reports of black smoke coming from the roof.

Responding crews found heavy smoke inside, and fire in the wall on the west side of the building. It was extinguished within about 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

Approximately 15 customers were evacuated. They were not hurt.

The fire was believed to have been sparked by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Racine Health Department responded to insure the safety of future customers.